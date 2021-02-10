Portlanders stocking up on groceries ahead of storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we prepare for the chance of snow, people are rushing to the store to stock up.

At Alberta Co-op, people are buying more than usual. They don’t expect to run out of items though, and plan to stay open through the storm.

Employee Courtney Ross says people have been buying comfort food and drinks.

“Obviously beer and wine, everyone needs a little something to get through, so we’re doing well in the spirits department, and I think chips too,” Ross said.



“I think people are people are pretty concerned to get their needs met and getting in and out as fast as possible.”

The Co-op has a ten person limit in the store because of COVID, so they’re asking people not to come in groups to shop if possible.

Supply chain issues were a problem for them at the beginning of the pandemic but they say things are starting to even out now.

If you are headed out to stock up, don’t forget to make sure you have enough food for your pets as well.