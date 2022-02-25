Black Restaurant Week in Portland is now through March 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Portland State University and surrounding businesses closed, people disappeared from the streets and Enoch Aggray and Victoria Argosah wondered what to do next with their West African food cart.

You’ve heard of an “ah-ha” moment?

How about an “uh-oh” moment?

“It was completely dead around there,” Aggray said. “We had to find a new way to regroup.

“That’s when we got this food truck, and we tried to go to neighborhoods, but it was tough. We were taking the food to customers, it was difficult to gain traction. It was like that until we got this location (1902 N.W. 24th Ave.). Last month we started promoting, letting people know we’re back open.”

It’s a combination food truck/brick-and-mortar operation for their Black Star Grill, and it’s just one example of the many food businesses struggling to adapt. For their part, and many others in the Portland area, there has been some assistance by many groups and nonprofits.

Aggray and Argosah, from Ghana, will be participants in Black Restaurant Week, run by a national LLC organization with a nonprofit (Feed the Soul Foundation) and formed to bring awareness to Black-owned restaurants.

It’s meant to highlight culinary delights from Africa and Caribbean and by African Americans.

Other restaurants signed up include Hanas PDX, Verajames Kitchen, Kasbah Moroccan Cafe, Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine, Try Me Ethiopian Cuisine (Gresham), Rose City Eats (Vancouver, Washington), Sugar Street Bakery & Bistro, Atlas Pizza, Dead Stock Coffee and Batter on Deck.

There could be more by the time Black Restaurant Week gets going, Feb. 25-March 6.

More details can be found here.

COURTESY PHOTO: UNIQUE JAMES – Co-founders of Black Restaurant Week are helping raise awareness for Black-owned restaurants, including in Portland. They are: (from left) Derek Robinson, Falayn Ferrell and Warren Luckett.

The co-founders of Black Restaurant Week are Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. They are based in Houston, and have spread the business to other cities, including Portland last year.

“We had about a dozen restaurants participating in Portland last year,” Ferrell said. “The beauty of the campaign is most businesses get new customers they haven’t seen. It’s great for awareness.”

Portland has been home to the local Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week, and now it has a national organization wanting to help promote Black-owned restaurants. All restaurants have struggled, obviously, but Ferrell said Black-owned restaurants have long been held back by base funding and operational and promotional acumen. Not to mention, of course, staffing issues these days.

“Our capital is usually smaller from personal loans and credit cards,” she said. “The pandemic comes around, and it’s not enough to float to make (restaurants) sustainable.”

While the Independent Restaurant Coalition works on behalf of all restaurants to attain funds, including from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund (from the American Rescue Plan Act), Ferrell said Black Restaurant Week does help restaurants apply for grants and develop business. It’s taken on a year-round effort called the More Than Just A Week campaign.

Other than funding, “just having that resource to show them how to start a business” is what bedevils restaurant entrepreneurs, Ferrell added.

COURTESY PHOTO: BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK – Kasbah Moroccan Cafe is one of several Portland businesses taking part in Black Restaurant Week, Feb. 25 through March 6.

“We don’t do (consulting) as a one-size-fits-all, we let restaurants pick where they need support; maybe it’s help with human resources, or expansion. A lot of small restaurants are not part of restaurant associations and not a lot of (owners) went to hospitality school. It’s an industry built off of passion and family recipes and that doesn’t always mean success,” Ferrell said.

“And, restaurateurs find out about others in their city, and they become part of the community. They can lean on each and we can provide support as well. That has been lacking.”

There is no fee to be part of Black Restaurant Week, but for restaurants wanting more marketing reach, it’s $250 extra. Ferrell said the organization doesn’t take a percentage of sales.

“We built a platform for the restaurants,” she said. “We call ourselves a cooperative economics model.”

Aggray and Argosah with Black Star Grill are excited for their future on Northwest 24th Avenue.

Black Star Grill features meats, vegetables, plantain, jollof rice and more. The “special” for Black Restaurant Week is chichinga — seasoned skewers of beef, chicken or other meats.

Ferrell said Portland food influencers will be sharing their thoughts during Black Restaurant Week on social media.

“It’ll be a beautiful community event,” she said. “Food is fun. The easiest part of our job is telling people to go eat. And, food is the best way to experience culture.”