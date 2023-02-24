PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Black History Month comes to a close, Northwest Black Restaurant Week is starting.

From Friday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 5, nearly 50 Black-owned food businesses in the region are participating in Northwest Black Restaurant Week.

BRW is celebrated in many regions and cities across North America, including Toronto, the Bay Area and the Midwest. However, it initially launched in Houston in 2016.

At the time, two of the organization’s founders Derek Robinson and Falayn Ferrell owned a digital marketing firm in which they supported small businesses and non-profit organizations in their city. They soon met the third founder, Warren Luckett, who pitched the idea of a Black Restaurant Week.

The premier event in Houston was a huge success, managing partner Ferrell says. And according to her, people from other cities then began to reach out about organizing a similar event in their own hometowns.

That was the birth of what is now known as an “annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African, African-American and Caribbean cuisine nationwide.”

Now, Portland, Seattle and other Pacific Northwest cities are ushering in one of 2023’s first celebrations of Black-owned restaurants, food carts, catering companies and more.

“In Houston, we have over 100 participants,” Ferrell said. “So you may not see [that] quantity, but… I know even within the Northwest, we have African restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, Southern soul food, barbecue. You still get to see the diversity of the community just through how we tell our stories for food.”

Trap Kitchen, DB Dessert Company and Enat Kitchen are just three of 49 restaurants in the PNW that locals can buy from over the next week. You can find the other participating restaurants here, as well as the specials that some of them will offer during NWBRW.

However, the founders believe that this support can continue for “More than Just a Week,” which is what they call their campaign.

“From being overlooked for revitalization funds to inflation, most Black-owned culinary businesses cannot afford advertisements/PR/marketing to build awareness and attract consumers,” Luckett said in a release. “That’s why we proudly do this for free — it’s peer-to-peer support for 10 days within each market and for the past seven years.”

Ferrell added that BRW is only as strong as the support that it receives from the community.

“When the business owners see the increase in revenue and they increase the sales year over year annually during this timeframe, it just becomes such a better campaign,” she said. “We’re just here to create awareness.”