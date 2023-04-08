(STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Portland on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.
23. Hong Kong 97
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: not available
- Address: 17405 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Portland, OR 97267-5906
22. Zien Hong Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 5314 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-2565
21. The Chiam Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 12890 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229-5814
20. Ocean City Seafood Restaurant
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3016 SE 82nd Ave 1500 SW Park #225, Portland, OR 97266-2024
19. Szechuan Chef
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5331 SW Macadam Ave Ste 115, Portland, OR 97239-3847
18. China Wok
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 6033 NE Win Sivers Dr Ste D, Portland, OR 97220-9052
17. Chin’s Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4132 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1830
16. China Delight
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225-2434
15. Powell’s Seafood Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: not available
- Address: 6633 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-2635
14. Danwei Canting
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 803 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214-1227
13. Ling Garden Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 915 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1410
12. China Rim
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 455 NW Saltzman Rd Ste B, Portland, OR 97229-6195
11. Kung Pow!
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 500 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1106
10. Master Kong
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 8435 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266-1550
9. Pure Spice Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2446 SE 87th Ave. Ste 101, Portland, OR 97216
8. Golden Horse Seafood
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 238 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3806
7. Shandong
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3724 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1825
6. XLB
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4090 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1447
5. Good Taste Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802
4. Dragonwell Bistro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 735 SW 1st Ave 735 SW First Ave, 97204, Portland, Oregon, Portland, OR 97204-3326
3. Duck House Chinese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1962 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5224
2. HK Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4410 SE 82nd Ave Unit 1000, Portland, OR 97266-2955
1. Frank’s Noodle House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216
