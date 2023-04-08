(STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Portland on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

23. Hong Kong 97

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: not available

Address: 17405 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Portland, OR 97267-5906

Read more on Tripadvisor

22. Zien Hong Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 5314 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-2565

Read more on Tripadvisor

21. The Chiam Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 12890 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229-5814

Read more on Tripadvisor

20. Ocean City Seafood Restaurant

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3016 SE 82nd Ave 1500 SW Park #225, Portland, OR 97266-2024

Read more on Tripadvisor

19. Szechuan Chef

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5331 SW Macadam Ave Ste 115, Portland, OR 97239-3847

Read more on Tripadvisor

18. China Wok

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 6033 NE Win Sivers Dr Ste D, Portland, OR 97220-9052

Read more on Tripadvisor

17. Chin’s Kitchen

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4132 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1830

Read more on Tripadvisor

16. China Delight

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225-2434

Read more on Tripadvisor

15. Powell’s Seafood Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: not available

Address: 6633 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-2635

Read more on Tripadvisor

14. Danwei Canting

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 803 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214-1227

Read more on Tripadvisor

13. Ling Garden Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 915 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1410

Read more on Tripadvisor

12. China Rim

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 455 NW Saltzman Rd Ste B, Portland, OR 97229-6195

Read more on Tripadvisor

11. Kung Pow!

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 500 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1106

Read more on Tripadvisor

10. Master Kong

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 8435 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97266-1550

Read more on Tripadvisor

9. Pure Spice Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2446 SE 87th Ave. Ste 101, Portland, OR 97216

Read more on Tripadvisor

8. Golden Horse Seafood

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 238 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3806

Read more on Tripadvisor

7. Shandong

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3724 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1825

Read more on Tripadvisor

6. XLB

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4090 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1447

Read more on Tripadvisor

5. Good Taste Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

Price: $

Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802

Read more on Tripadvisor

4. Dragonwell Bistro

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 735 SW 1st Ave 735 SW First Ave, 97204, Portland, Oregon, Portland, OR 97204-3326

Read more on Tripadvisor

3. Duck House Chinese Restaurant

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1962 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5224

Read more on Tripadvisor

2. HK Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4410 SE 82nd Ave Unit 1000, Portland, OR 97266-2955

Read more on Tripadvisor

1. Frank’s Noodle House