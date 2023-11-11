The Portland 'barlour' will open around the same time as the new Phoenix location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once springtime returns to the Rose City, locals will have more to look forward to than just the warmer-ish weather: an alcoholic ice cream company is coming to town.

As first reported by Willamette Week, liquor-infused ice cream brand Tipsy Scoop will open in North Portland in spring 2024.

The New York-based ice cream parlor — which cleverly refers to itself as a ‘barlour’ — currently has stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Beach.

The company plans on opening its first out-of-state shop in Washington, D.C. this February. After that, Phoenix and Portland are next in line for the boozy desserts.

Portland’s first Tipsy Scoop will offer the company’s signature flavors, like dark chocolate whiskey salted caramel, cake batter vodka martini and mango margarita sorbet.

During the holidays, seasonal flavors like the Mozart white chocolate peppermint bark martini and Mozart chocolate pumpkin mudslide are available as well.

Local customers will have the additional opportunity to order the Wild Roots Vodka Marionberry ice cream, made with black raspberries and infused with spirits from the Oregon-based brand.

The shop will open at 3987 N Mississippi Ave. next year.

For those who can’t wait, Tipsy Scoop offers online delivery for cakes and ice cream. The brand is also sold in local retailers including Hillsboro Best Beverage and Tenth Avenue Liquors.

The company will share additional details on its Portland location in the coming months.