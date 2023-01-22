The city's top-rated dumpling restaurants fill them with beef, pork, veggies and more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dumplings are an especially popular food during Lunar New Year events, which starts Sunday. They’re also top of mind for Portlanders, who will soon be celebrating Dumpling Week.

Here are seven places where you can try some of the best dumplings that Portland has to offer, not including some of the national chains located in the city.

Mama Chow’s Kitchen

Location: 2415 SE 35th Place & Division, Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Portland’s top-rated dumpling spot is temporarily closed, but slated to reopen at Farmhouse Carts on Sunday, Jan. 29. Some of the restaurant’s best dishes are its garlic noodles, lollipop chicken and chicken wings. But many customers rave about its dumplings, which are a must-try item.

Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar

Location: 2572 NW Vaughn St., Portland, OR 97210

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

This dumpling and noodle bar recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Portland, and a quick visit to the restaurant will show you what’s kept customers coming. The dumplings are offered in a variety of flavors, including pork and onion, beef and celery and also some plant-based options.

Kachka

Location: 960 SE 11th Ave., Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

Award-winning Eastern European restaurant Kachka “represents dishes from the former Soviet Union through a Pacific Northwest lens.” In addition to its array of traditional Russian cuisine, Kachka offers several types of dumplings such as Cherry Vareniki and Siberian Pelmeni.

Chin’s Kitchen

Location: 4126 NE Broadway St., Portland, OR 97232

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

Guy Fieri enjoyed Chin’s Kitchen’s seafood dumplings on an episode of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives — so you might, too. The Northeastern Chinese restaurant’s homemade dumplings have been a customer favorite for years. Try the dumplings along with the beef noodle soup to test Fieri’s review.

Khao Moo Dang

Location: 3145 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland, OR 97214

Yelp Rating: 5 stars

Khao Moo Dang is a “Hawthorne neighborhood Thai-style pork, crispy pork belly, rice and noodle joint.” It has a special section on its menu just for the house-made egg noodles and dumplings, which can come steamed alone or in a soup dish.

Yang’s Noodle

Location: 1625 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

This Northeast Portland Chinese restaurant specializes in noodle dishes like Mongolian beef chow mein, pork belly chow mein and kimchi beef noodles, but its dumplings are just as fresh. The xiao long bao, or steamed soup dumplings, are one of the most popular appetizers.

Bao Bao

Location: 545 NE Couch St Portland, OR 97232

Yelp Rating: 4 stars

Fittingly, bao is the item you’ll see most often on Bao Bao’s menu. With that being said, the restaurant makes flavorful pork and vegetable dumplings, as well.

It also serves frozen bao and dumplings so customers can prepare them at home themselves.