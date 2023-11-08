PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This holiday season you can have your cake and eat it too with Salt & Straw’s new holiday ice cream cakes in partnership with wrestling and Christmas icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Inspired by “Dwanta’s” favorite cheat meals, Salt & Straw is creating two cakes each with seven layers and built to serve up to 20 people.

The first of the two cakes, called “Naughty” features a coffee-spiked chocolate base with dark-burned caramel chocolate fudge, whiskey caramel ice cream, and chunks of sea-salt peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough. The cake is topped with chocolate-peanut buttery puffs.

The second cake, aptly titled “Nice” comes on a coconut vanilla cake, inspired by The Rock’s favorite meal of pancakes with coconut syrup. The cake is then topped with Oregon marionberry jam, rum-spiked bananas foster ice cream, and hunks of peanut butter-chocolate ganache. It is topped with crisp candied coconut streusel scented with vanilla warming spices.

The cakes will be available for pre-order starting on Nov. 10 and cost $89 each with part of each purchase going to support World Central Kitchen.