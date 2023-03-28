Salt & Straw is bringing back some of its classic flavors in honor of the chain’s 12th anniversary. (Salt & Straw)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland-based national ice cream chain Salt & Straw is bringing back a few classic flavors from its ice cream “vault” starting March 31.

In honor of the business’s 12-year anniversary, Salt & Straw has announced its new “vault series” — a reintroduction of its “most iconic flavors” from its catalog of more than 1,200 recipes.

“Honoring its key milestones and culinary innovations, Salt & Straw’s vault series invites guests to look back at boundary-pushing flavors and to consider the wonder of what lies ahead,” Salt & Straw announced. “Salt & Straw is highlighting classic flavors offered since opening its very first shop, including sea salt with caramel ribbons, chocolate gooey brownie, strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper, pear and blue cheese and cinnamon snickerdoodle.”

The flavors will be available at Salt & Straw scoop shops for pints, scoops and milkshakes. Pints can also be shipped nationwide through the company’s “Pints of the Month” club or a “Pick Your Pints” bundle.

“Vault” flavors will also be available in pints. (Salt & Straw)

More flavors returning to Salt & Straw in 2023:

Honey Marshmallow Rocky Road: First on our Portland menu in 2012, this reimagined classic salutes the lush bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Fresh honey from our friends at Jacobsen is cooked down and whipped into gobs of pillowy marshmallow, then gently folded into chocolate ice cream spiced with cinnamon and ancho chili. Hazelnuts candied in a sugary, ‘shattery’ glaze are studded throughout to finish each bite with a playful crunch.

Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese: Savory meets sweet in this Salt & Straw star, first shown at our LA premier. Shards of sweet-but-salty butter brittle made from cured black olives are mixed into an ultra-creamy cave-aged goat cheese ice cream created with our friends at Cypress Grove Creamery. Rich, complex, and oh-so-sophisticated, this ice cream is a favorite among foodies like celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

Sweet Corn & Waffle Cones: One of our most whimsical flavors to date, created with Chef April Bloomfield for Portland’s first Feast Festival. Fresh golden corn is torched until charred and roasty, then tossed into a corn flavored ice cream wrapped in ribbons of brown butter caramel. Bite-sized bits of chocolate-covered waffle cone add a sweet crunch to this delightfully buttery, unexpectedly cozy ice cream.

Strawberry Cilantro Lime Cheesecake: Sweet and refreshing with a tangy twist, this dreamy flavor made Salt & Straw history as a part of our first-ever ‘Berries Series.’ A toasty graham cracker crust is folded into a delicate strawberry ice cream, then adorned with a ribbon of cilantro lime cheesecake for a zesty finish. Because ice cream is way more fun when it’s a little unexpected.