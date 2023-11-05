The seasonal options feature King's Hawaiian rolls, turkey stuffing and more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanksgiving dinner came early this year — but in the form of Salt & Straw’s wacky-flavored sweet treats.

The Portland-founded ice cream company released its annual Thanksgiving offerings on Friday. The “infamous” menu includes five courses that would usually be seen at the dinner table on Turkey Day, rather than at an ice cream shop.

“Traditional holiday staples you wait all year for — roasted turkey with crispy golden skin, warm rolls slathered in butter, silky pumpkin pie — deconstructed and churned into a collection of flavors you have to taste to believe,” the company said of its new options.

Here’s more on what will be available for a limited time.

Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream

The first of Salt & Straw’s five-course offerings features one of America’s favorite appetizers: bread. This flavor consists of sweet, salted butter ice cream packed with toasted and salted rolls from King’s Hawaiian.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Naturally, potatoes are next on the lineup. The cheesy potato casserole combines salted vanilla ice cream with potato cheesecake and cornflakes.

Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce

The main character of Salt & Straw’s Thanksgiving flavors includes, “turkey stuffing made with baked brioche bread pudding and turkey sausage that’s cooked to a crumble with black pepper, rosemary, sage and thyme.”

Cinnamon, brown sugar and cranberry sauce are also stirred into the ice cream.

Mom’s Mango Pie

Inspired by a recipe from podcaster Hrishikesh Hirway’s mother, this option blends mango “mawa” with cream cheese and whipped cream. Customers will also taste bits of salty graham crackers.

Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie

This year’s only vegan offering is modeled after the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert: pumpkin pie. The flavor includes coconut cream, sea salt, allspice, Vermont maple syrup and “molasses-spiked” gingersnap pie.

According to Salt & Straw, each of these seasonal flavors can be ordered as scoops, pints and milkshakes.