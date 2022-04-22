PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All week long, AM Extra is highlighting some of the partnerships local businesses and nonprofits are forming to celebrate Earth Day. Ending on a delicious topic, we’re looking at Bamboo Sushi and their commitment to sustainability and the Wild Salmon Center on this Foodie Friday!

Since 1992, WSC and partners have protected 6.7 million acres of habitat and 89 rivers have been prioritized for wild fish management.

One of Wild Salmon Center’s biggest achievements is the protection of Bristol Bay in SE Alaska, arguably one of the most important salmon watersheds in the world, where about half of the world’s sockeye salmon return.

Bamboo Sushi buys salmon from Bristol Bay, and in doing so supports a robust American fishing workforce and Wild Salmon Center’s conservation efforts. In 2008 Bamboo was certified as the first sustainable sushi restaurant in the world thanks to committing to the Marine Stewardship Council’s guidelines for sustainable fishing and seafood traceability.

On Friday April 22, all nine Bamboo Sushi locations will donate a percentage of sales to the Wild Salmon Center. Reservations are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Check out more of Earth Day Oregon’s nonprofit and business partnerships at earthdayor.org