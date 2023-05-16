PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Southeast Portland brewery, owned by two stars in the city’s food and beverage scene, is expanding its hours for lunch service starting Tuesday — offering pub fare to pair with “the coldest beer in town.”

Grand Fir Brewing, on Southeast 14th and Stark Street, is now open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The brewery is owned by husband-and-wife duo Doug Adams — who is in charge of the food — and Whitney Burnside, who is in charge of the brews.

“This is just great casual, kind of pub fare. We got burgers, salads and lots of snacks,” Adams told KOIN 6 News. “Our goal with the food here is just to make it super cohesive with all of Whitney’s beers and have fun.”

Adams added, “this is such an exciting neighborhood. With Revolution Hall, we’ve got a great couple spots across the street from us, Beer bar and Meat Cheese Bread. A lot of people come in this area for lunch and we’re happy to offer another option.”