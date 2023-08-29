The menu includes cider cheese sauce, sweet potatoes, and green beans – oh my!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you love the taste of fall but don’t understand the hype behind Starbuck’s famed Pumpkin Spice Latte, a local burger chain has you covered.

Burgerville unveiled its fall menu this week, complete with cider cheese sauce, sweet potatoes, and green beans – oh my! Here’s a list of all the good eats that await you at the end of the drive-thru line.

Oktoberfest Burger

A soft pretzel bun is a sustainably-raised Carmen Ranch beef patty topped with roasted cabbage, whole grain mustard, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli. It’s finished with bratwurst seasoning from Oregon’s local Jacobsen Salt Co. (Available: Sept. 5-Oct. 16)

Sweet Potato Fries with Hopyard Cider Cheese Sauce

These fires (which are gluten-free!) are “paired with a creamy cheese sauce from Rogue Creamery, containing Hopyard Cheddar Cheese mixed with Dry Hopped Cider from Finnriver Farm and Cidery,” according to Burgerville. (Available: Sept. 19-Oct. 31)

Fried Green Beans

This veggie fried in a tempura-style batter is back by popular demand, and Burgerville representatives say it “will intrigue and delight your taste buds.” (Available: Now-Sept. 18)

Marionberry Lemon Sundae

Looking for something sweet? Burgerville is extending Oregon’s famed Marionberry season with fruit from Liepold Farms and vanilla ice cream topped with lemon curd and granola. (Available: Sept. 5-25)

Lemon Drop Shake (with a vegan option)

Burgerville is bringing back a popular favorite made with Alpenrose ice cream, Paradigm Foodworks’ lemon curd, whip cream and sprinkles. Vegan eaters can order a “Make it Bliss” version with Cosmic Bliss plant-based ice cream, lemonade, coconut whipped cream, and plant-based sprinkles. (Available: Sept. 5-25)

Bon appetit!