PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the Waterfront Blues Festival in full swing, festgoers have the chance to listen to blues legends, explore vendors and enjoy local food — including some Blues Fest barbecue.

KOIN 6 News Reporter Kohr Harlan visited Smoke & Brine Barbeque at the waterfront as the BBQ joint preps smoked pork shoulder and chicken thighs for Blues Fest fans.

Smoke & Brine is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at the fest.

The Blues Festival runs through the Fourth of July and concludes with a firework show.

Watch the video above to learn more.