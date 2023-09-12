The festival will also include ticketed experiences ranging from private dinners to chef competitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Calling all foodies! SnackFest will return to the Portland Night Market on Thursday, and attendees should come hungry.

The four-day event will bring local food and drink vendors, live entertainment and interactive sessions to Southeast Alder Street and Second Avenue from Sept. 14-17. The festival is free to enter and accessible for all ages.

This year, festival organizers say the first day of the festival will also include ticketed experiences ranging from private dinners to chef competitions, classes, tastings and chances to skip the line.

One event includes a Fried Chicken Throwdown in which some of Portland’s top chefs will compete for the title of “People’s Favorite Fried Chicken in Portland.” Competitors include Peter Cho of Han Oak, Justin Woodward of OK Omens, Joel Stocks of L’Orange, Reel M Inn, and Jasper Shen of XLB.

“Your ticket gets you the opportunity to see some of your favorite chefs in Portland throwing down their fried chicken A-game,” according to the SnackFest website. “After trying each chef’s offering, you’ll have to dig deep and cast a vote for your favorite.”

This year’s vendors list will be posted on the SnackFest website, where attendees can also purchase tickets to events or even a Fast Pass – in case you’re too hungry to wait in line.

Eat up, Portland!