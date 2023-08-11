PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for the best bar-meets-brewery, look no farther than the city of Portland. A local brewpub can now say it’s one of the best nationwide, according to the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

For each category, USA Today asks an expert panel to nominate the country’s top businesses in the food, drink, travel or entertainment industries. Then, the national outlet’s readers have four weeks to vote for their favorites.

In the “Best Brewpub 2023” category, Southeast Portland’s Wayfinder Beer took the No. 7 spot.

“Known for their seamless ability to combine old and new lager-making techniques, Wayfinder puts beer first, with the shareable plates at their brewpub not far behind,” 10Best said of the local business. “The likes of smoked wings, asada fries (with grilled skirt steak and avocado salsa), and sausage plates are heavenly matches for these refreshing beers.”

Wayfinder Beer claims to be a lager-focused brewery with both “old and new school lager techniques to push the envelope of what lager can be.”

Previously, the business already received the titles of “Best Brewpub Experience,” “Best New Brewers In the World” and “Oregon Beer of the Year” from brewing authorities like the Oregon Beer Awards, Rate Beer and the New School Beer Awards.

Wayfinder is open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The brewpub on 304 SE 2nd Ave., also offers happy hour discounts during weekdays.

According to 10Best, the U.S.’s top three brewpubs are Stronghouse Brew Pub in Telluride, Colo., From the Earth Brewing Company in Roswell, Ga., and MudHen Brewing Company in Wildwood, N.J.