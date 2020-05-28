Step up your grill game this summer with a Hawaiian marinade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The nice weather marks the arrival of outdoor grilling season and while backyard parties may have fewer people at them this summer — there are still some unique new flavors that’ll be dancing off your grill this summer.

The Hawaiian island Kona is renowned for its great coffee, but the beans and the products that grow out of them are not strictly limited to a coffee cup or cold brew. Some of them could find their way on to your grill.

Danielle Orlowski and her husband bought a neglected coffee farm on Kona back in 2012, called the Hala Tree Coffee Farm. The coffee and the views from the farm are both amazing. The inspiration for the black elixir they now sell as marinade and ice cream topping are a combination of coffee extract and honey.

“Someone was looking for a coffee farm to host a bee hive and since we are organic we could do that because all the pesticides kill the bees,” said Danielle. “So we said why not — we opened our farm for the bee hives and to thank us he gave us a bucket of honey and that’s how it started. I said lets try to do something with this honey and the coffee together — so it takes a little bit of tweaking and eventually I came up with this and we’re selling it mostly at our farmers market.”

The Black Elixir is a small part of what they sell but its versatility as a drink, marinade, pancake or ice cream topping give it a taste all of us amateur chefs and grill kings and queens can appreciate.

A taste seemingly from the gods — created on one of the most heavenly places on earth.