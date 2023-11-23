Mashed potatoes were a favorite side dish across the U.S. and in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An online survey revealed that 67% of Americans prefer Thanksgiving side dishes over traditional main courses such as turkey or baked ham. And in Oregon and Washington, there are two particular sides that families are sure to see on the dinner table.

For the second time, soup brand Campbell’s has released its “State of the Sides” report. The company surveyed 5,000 people nationwide to determine just how important side dishes are for Thanksgiving celebrations, and which ones are family favorites.

This year, the report shows that the average American serves five sides at their Thanksgiving dinner. It also said 54% of respondents — 17% more than last year — would be content with only side dishes as their Thanksgiving meals.

According to the survey, there are five top side items of 2023: mashed potatoes, stuffing or dressing, mac and cheese, yams or sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole. The nation’s other favorite sides are salad, bread and any dish with root vegetables.

In Oregon, and in several other states, mashed potatoes are the favorite. In Washington, green bean casserole took the top spot.

An additional report used Google Trends data to determine the most uniquely-searched Thanksgiving pies in the country. Across the U.S., pumpkin pie, apple pie, sweet potato pie, key lime pie, and pecan pie reigned supreme.

Tamale pie was the most-searched Thanksgiving pie among Oregonians. For Washingtonians, it was blackberry pie.