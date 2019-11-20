Taco Bell adding chicken tenders to menu to compete with Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A

(WTVO) — Taco Bell says it’s testing new crispy tortilla chicken tenders in an effort to upset the chicken wars dominated by fowl food purveyors Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

According to Business Insider, the restaurant chain said it will start testing the new chicken strips in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday before launching them nationally next year.

Taco Bell said it tested more than 100 variations of the recipe before deciding on the final flavor.

The tenders are marinated in a jalapeno buttermilk mixture before being coated in tortilla chip crumbs and served alongside a new sauce.

While Chick-Fil-A dominates the annual “America’s favorite fast-food chain” surveys and Popeyes chicken sandwich continues to sell out, we’ll have to see if Taco Bell’s chicken-tender taco will get wings fluttering.