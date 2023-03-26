Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Barbecue is a beloved American staple — and Portland really digs it as well.

Yelp recently released a collection of its top-rated barbecue restaurants in every state, and Oregon’s top spot may not be a surprise to foodies.

The top spot in Oregon went to Matt’s BBQ, a Texas-style barbecue food truck phenomenon with a main location at 4233 N Mississippi Ave.

Owner Matt Vicedomini of Matt’s BBQ has since developed offshoots of Matt’s BBQ Tacos and Thai barbecue restaurant Eem.

However, this top spot designation from Yelp is different than Food Network’s top pick in Oregon from earlier this year.

As for Yelp’s top barbecue place in Washington, that honor went to Ranch House BBQ & Steakhouse in Olympia.