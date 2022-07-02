PORTLAND, Ore. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity.

Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north — combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.”

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Portland on TripAdvisor. See if your favorite trattoria made the list:

30. Justa Pasta Co

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1336 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1603

29. Portofino

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8075 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6663

28. Il Terrazzo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 0315 SW Montgomery St Set 340, Portland, OR 97201-5184

27. Gino’s Restaurant & Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 8051 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6663

26. Renata

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 626 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214-3420

25. Dove Vivi

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232-2401

24. Cibo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3539 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1543

23. Piattino

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1140 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915

22. Il Solito

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 627 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-3514

21. Ciao Vito

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2203 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5851

20. Gallo Nero

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 903 NW Everett St Pearl, Portland, OR 97209-3104

19. The Old Spaghetti Factory

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (364 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 0715 SW Bancroft St, Portland, OR 97239-4299

18. Clarklewis

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1001 SE Water Ave Ste 160, Portland, OR 97214-2147

17. 3 Doors Down

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, American

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1429 SE 37th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-5103

16. Fillmore Trattoria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1937 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210-2535

15. Verdigris

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: French, European

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1315 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212-2218

14. Bar Mingo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 811 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408

13. Lucca

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-2445

12. Gilda’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1601 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-1816

11. Pastini

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1426 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1405

10. Mama Mia Trattoria

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (586 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 439 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3403

9. Pastini

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 911 Southwest Taylor At 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205

8. Ken’s Artisan Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808

7. Serratto

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2112 NW Kearney St, Portland, OR 97210-3012

6. Nostrana

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777

5. Ava Gene’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$$$

Address: 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1471

4. a Cena Ristorante

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348

3. Caffe Mingo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408

2. Piazza Italia

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1129 NW Johnson St, Portland, OR 97209-3062

1. Mucca Osteria