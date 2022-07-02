PORTLAND, Ore. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity.
Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north — combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.”
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Portland on TripAdvisor. See if your favorite trattoria made the list:
30. Justa Pasta Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1336 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1603
29. Portofino
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8075 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6663
28. Il Terrazzo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Cafe
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 0315 SW Montgomery St Set 340, Portland, OR 97201-5184
27. Gino’s Restaurant & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 8051 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6663
26. Renata
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 626 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214-3420
25. Dove Vivi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232-2401
24. Cibo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3539 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1543
23. Piattino
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1140 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915
22. Il Solito
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 627 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205-3514
21. Ciao Vito
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2203 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5851
20. Gallo Nero
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 903 NW Everett St Pearl, Portland, OR 97209-3104
19. The Old Spaghetti Factory
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 0715 SW Bancroft St, Portland, OR 97239-4299
18. Clarklewis
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1001 SE Water Ave Ste 160, Portland, OR 97214-2147
17. 3 Doors Down
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1429 SE 37th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-5103
16. Fillmore Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1937 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210-2535
15. Verdigris
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1315 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212-2218
14. Bar Mingo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 811 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408
13. Lucca
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-2445
12. Gilda’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1601 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-1816
11. Pastini
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1426 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1405
10. Mama Mia Trattoria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (586 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 439 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3403
9. Pastini
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (365 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 911 Southwest Taylor At 9th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205
8. Ken’s Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808
7. Serratto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2112 NW Kearney St, Portland, OR 97210-3012
6. Nostrana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777
5. Ava Gene’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1471
4. a Cena Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348
3. Caffe Mingo
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1408
2. Piazza Italia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1129 NW Johnson St, Portland, OR 97209-3062
1. Mucca Osteria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1022 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205-2626