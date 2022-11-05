Charcuterie boards are often presented as appetizers. However, you can also serve them as the main course at gatherings that call for light meals.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Videos all about charcuterie boards have garnered about 3 billion views on the TikTok app. If any Portlanders have enjoyed watching the cheese and meat board videos along with everyone else, the upcoming Cheese and Meat Festival just might be a can’t-miss event for them.

The festival is coming to Portland for the first time ever on Saturday, Nov. 12. It highlights both internationally and locally made food products that can be found on a charcuterie board: cheeses, meats, pickles, breads, jams and the like. Adults can then wash their food down with drinks that pair well with them such as wine, beer and cider.

Cities like Vancouver and Victoria, Canada, and Seattle, Washington, have already had their own visits from the event this year.

The festival website says, “It is an exciting time in the Pacific Northwest. With the abundance of artisan shops and restaurants showcasing fantastic products, as well as the relaxing import laws on dairy, [it] allows us to share the best the world has to offer.”

Tickets to the festival range from $85 to $199. One ticket includes entry into the Leftbank Annex where the event is held, a charcuterie board to take home and a wine glass.

There will be no extra fees for attendees as they try samples from the variety of food and drink vendors in the venue. If any of the samples leave guests wanting more, there will be an on-site store for them to buy a fuller portion.

The Cheese and Meat Festival will be at 101 N Weidler St. There are ‘tasting times’ at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.