PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After years of anticipation, The Ritz-Carlton, Portland is finally set to open this year — along with Meadowrue, the hotel’s swanky lobby bar and lounge.

The team behind the opening of the Pacific Northwest’s first Ritz-Carlton unveiled their plans for the new spot earlier this week.

A hotel spokesperson says the bar will be located just through the “Forest Hall” lobby. Fittingly, Meadowrue is also inspired by the natural beauty of the region. The bar is named after the Western Meadow Rue, a plant native to the Pacific Northwest.

According to The Ritz-Carlton, Portland, guests will be met with a “whimsical land of ancient forests and lush landscapes” once the bar opens.

“Deep greens and sapphire tones meld with dark timber accents to create a cozy nook and hideaway bar accented by a vertical ceiling garden and twinkling lights above to bring the beauty of the great outdoors inside,” the hotel said in a press release.

The bar will act as a coffee lounge during the day, offering beverages made by Portland-based café Coava Coffee Roasters. Meadowrue will also serve breakfast food made with local ingredients, such as the quiche that features Rogue Creamery cheeses and a parfait featuring Oregon-grown blueberries.

At night, the bar will serve signature cocktails. A few of them, such as the “Aviation Variation” that includes Aviation gin, honor the Rose City as well.

For late-night bites, Meadowrue will serve salmon rillettes from Josephson’s Smokehouse and a charcuterie board from Olympia Provisions.

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Executive Chef Pedro Almeida says Meadowrue can be the ideal gathering space for morning meetings or post-work cocktails.

“When we dreamed up the idea of Meadowrue, our goal was to infuse the best of Portland’s food, coffee and beverage culture into a magical bar and lounge for guests and locals alike,” Almeida said.

Additionally, the chef will lead The Ritz-Carlton, Portland’s main dining experience Bellpine. The hotel will additionally hold Flock food hall, which serves as a replacement for the Alder Street food cart pod.

The hotel is expected to open sometime in late fall.