PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pizza lovers in Portland, rejoice: five spots have made a “Top 50 Pizza in USA 2022” list curated by Italian experts.
Although the Portland restaurants did not crack the top 10 of “50 Top Pizza”, Portland tied with San Francisco with five spots on the list, with New York City leading the pack with nine venues.
The Portland restaurants that made the cut are Ken’s Artisan Pizza at No. 11; Lovely’s Fifty Fifty at No. 16; Apizza Scholls at No. 18; Nostrana at No. 40; and Scottie’s Pizza Parlor at No. 43.
Meanwhile, the Italian curators behind the list also awarded Ken’s Artisan Pizza with its Innovation e Sustainability 2022 – Ferrarelle Award.
The full list of the restaurants in the U.S. are as follows:
- 1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
- 2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
- 3. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA
- 4. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA
- 5. 0’ Munaciello – Miami, USA
- 6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
- 7. Song’ E Napule – New York, USA
- 8. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
- 9. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA
- 10. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA
- 11. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
- 12. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
- 13. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
- 14. Ops – New York, USA
- 15. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA
- 16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty – Portland, USA
- 17. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA
- 18. Apizza Scholls – Portland, USA
- 19. Flour House – San Luis Obispo, USA
- 20. Forcella – New York, USA
- 21. Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles, USA
- 22. Roberta’s – New York, USA
- 23. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
- 24. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem, USA
- 25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown, USA
- 26. A 16 – San Francisco, USA
- 27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York, USA
- 28. Brick Fire Tavern – Honolulu, USA
- 29. Del Popolo – San Francisco, USA
- 30. Pasquale Jones – New York, USA
- 31. Forno Rosso – Chicago, USA
- 32. Il Forno – San Antonio, USA
- 33. Pasquale’s Pizzeria – South Kingstown, USA
- 34. Stanzione 87 – Miami, USA
- 35. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville, USA
- 36. Flour + Water Pizzeria – San Francisco, USA
- 37. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago, USA
- 38. Pomo – Scottsdale, USA
- 39. Bufalina Due – Austin, USA
- 40. Nostrana – Portland, USA
- 41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs, USA
- 42. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine, USA
- 43. Scottie’s Pizza Parlor – Portland, USA
- 44. Cart-Driver RiNo – Denver, USA
- 45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township, USA
- 46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria – Key West, USA
- 47. Diavola – Indianapolis, USA
- 48. Spark Pizza – Redmond, USA
- 49. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA
- 50. Craft 64 – Scottsdale, USA
The Italian authorities on pizza also curate lists for the top 50 pizza restaurants in Italy and across the globe.