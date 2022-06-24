Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut? (Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pizza lovers in Portland, rejoice: five spots have made a “Top 50 Pizza in USA 2022” list curated by Italian experts.

Although the Portland restaurants did not crack the top 10 of “50 Top Pizza”, Portland tied with San Francisco with five spots on the list, with New York City leading the pack with nine venues.

The Portland restaurants that made the cut are Ken’s Artisan Pizza at No. 11; Lovely’s Fifty Fifty at No. 16; Apizza Scholls at No. 18; Nostrana at No. 40; and Scottie’s Pizza Parlor at No. 43.

Meanwhile, the Italian curators behind the list also awarded Ken’s Artisan Pizza with its Innovation e Sustainability 2022 – Ferrarelle Award.

The full list of the restaurants in the U.S. are as follows:

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA

2. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA

3. Ribalta NYC – New York, USA

4. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, USA

5. 0’ Munaciello – Miami, USA

6. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA

7. Song’ E Napule – New York, USA

8. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA

9. Pizzana – Los Angeles, USA

10. Kesté Fulton – New York, USA

11. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA

12. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA

13. Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA

14. Ops – New York, USA

15. Doppio Zero – San Francisco, USA

16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty – Portland, USA

17. Partenope Ristorante – Dallas, USA

18. Apizza Scholls – Portland, USA

19. Flour House – San Luis Obispo, USA

20. Forcella – New York, USA

21. Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles, USA

22. Roberta’s – New York, USA

23. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA

24. Mission Pizza Napoletana – Winston – Salem, USA

25. Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana – Darnestown, USA

26. A 16 – San Francisco, USA

27. San Matteo – Pizzeria e Cucina – New York, USA

28. Brick Fire Tavern – Honolulu, USA

29. Del Popolo – San Francisco, USA

30. Pasquale Jones – New York, USA

31. Forno Rosso – Chicago, USA

32. Il Forno – San Antonio, USA

33. Pasquale’s Pizzeria – South Kingstown, USA

34. Stanzione 87 – Miami, USA

35. Coals Artisan Pizza – Louisville, USA

36. Flour + Water Pizzeria – San Francisco, USA

37. Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company – Chicago, USA

38. Pomo – Scottsdale, USA

39. Bufalina Due – Austin, USA

40. Nostrana – Portland, USA

41. Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana – Colorado Springs, USA

42. Angelina’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Irvine, USA

43. Scottie’s Pizza Parlor – Portland, USA

44. Cart-Driver RiNo – Denver, USA

45. Bricco Coal Fired Pizza – Haddon Township, USA

46. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria – Key West, USA

47. Diavola – Indianapolis, USA

48. Spark Pizza – Redmond, USA

49. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA

50. Craft 64 – Scottsdale, USA

The Italian authorities on pizza also curate lists for the top 50 pizza restaurants in Italy and across the globe.