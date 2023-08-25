PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Got beef? If not, these seven highly-rated burger spots in the Portland area do.

As Portland Burger Week continues, Yelp helped KOIN 6 compile a list of some restaurants in and around the Rose City that serve the best beef patties — but not just any patties.

These businesses serve smash burgers, which feature a thinner, often more flavorful patty.

Location: 12950 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard, OR 97223

This Tigard cart boasts organic beef burgers made fresh, never frozen. The restaurant’s signature offering, the Love Burger, comes with American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and a “special love sauce” on a Sesame bun.

Location: 4500 SE Stark St., Portland, OR 97215

Monster Smash Burgers has two locations across the city, but its flagship location is nestled in Belmont Station. The Southeast Stark Street cart’s simple menu features the “OG Smash Burgers” topped with monster sauce. It has a vegan option as well.

Location: 5013 NE 42nd Ave Portland, OR 97223

Found in the Cully-Concordia neighborhood, Sure Shot Burger promises “regular burgers” and “decent fries.” In addition to the decent fries, the burger cart offers loaded crispy brussels sprouts as a side option.

Location: 1845 NW 23rd Pl Portland, OR 97210

Although Farmer and the Beast recently opened a Beaverton location, its Nob Hill cart has received rave reviews since opening in 2020. The most popular item is the “beast burger” with two juicy smashed patties.

Location: 1447 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97232

Mid City SmashedBurger started as a pop-up shop and has expanded to three Portland-area restaurants. The Northeast Sandy has an average rating of 4.5 stars on Yelp, with customers highlighting for its tasty yet affordable burger options.

Location: 22320 NE Halsey St., Fairview, OR 97024

Found in Fairview, Sammy’s Smash Burgers opened just last year. The food cart’s menu includes mushroom swiss burgers, bacon blue cheese burgers and even mac and cheese burgers.

Location: 2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97215

Burger Stevens has served customers from a few locations over the years, one of them being Hinterland Bar and Carts. The Southeast Portland burger spot offers plain hamburgers, cheeseburgers, doubles and a plant-based option for vegetarians.