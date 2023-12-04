PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two pizzas in Portland and Seattle were named the best in the Pacific Northwest, according to Taste of Home.

In a report listing the best pizza in every state, Taste of Home named Apizza Amore from Apizza Scholls the best in Oregon.

“You know a restaurant has great pizza when its menu says, ‘No substitutions,'” Taste of Home said. “For a cool take on the classic, order Apizza Amore, which is basically Margherita with cured pork shoulder.”

The Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard pizzeria offers large menu including a meatball and onion pizza, a surf and turf pie with sausage and anchovies, and calzones.

In Washington, Seattle’s Serious Pie scored the best pizza title for their Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary, Pecorino Romano pizza.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Serious Pizza serves up some of the best slices in the Emerald City, so you’re bound to love this savory mix,” Taste of Home said.

The 4th Avenue pizzeria sources its veggies from Prosser, also offering a large menu featuring their penn cove clams, chili flakes, house made pancetta, lemon thyme, parmigiano Reggiano pizza and their roast pear, house pancetta, caramelized onion, goat cheese and hot honey pizza.