Some restaurants are completely new to the city, while others were previously food trucks or pop-ups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a few months ago, Portland was named 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.

Several business openings have supported the city’s new title and added to locals’ growing number of new places to try. Here are just five you should know about.

Location: 902 NW 13th Ave.

Portland’s beloved fried chicken food cart Jojo officially opened its own brick-and-mortar business this September. Placed in the lively Pearl District, the new spot offers some of the same customer favorites, like the Loaded Jojos, as well as some additional items — including fresh desserts and boozy milkshakes for those with a sweet tooth.

Location: 8737 N Lombard St.

What was once a Portland pop-up pasta shop now has its own permanent space on the north side. Pastificio d’Oro, owned by partners Chase Dopson and Maggie Irwin, is a traditional Italian restaurant with a rotating menu of handmade pasta. The new spot gets its ingredients from local farms, including Revel Meat Co., Shoch Dairy & Creamery and Cafe Olli.

Location: 227 SE 6th Ave.

Celebrity chef Gregory Gourdet is back for another sure-fire hit with the Sousòl bar. Located right beneath the Kann restaurant, Gourdet’s latest venture boasts original drinks inspired by pan-Caribbean culture. After its soft opening in late September, the bar has received rave reviews for its good service, knowledgeable bartenders and flavorful cocktails.

Location: 250 NW 13th Ave.

Pan-Asian eatery Janken first opened its doors for dinner in mid-November, and you can be among the first to try food from its expansive menu. Led by chef and former Chopped contestant Rodrigo Ochoa, the restaurant offers sushi, sips, cute sights for date night and more.

Location: 1015 SE Stark St.

Catching a show at Revolution Hall anytime soon? Consider grabbing a drink from one of the venue’s newest neighbors, Fracture Brewing. Portland’s latest taproom recently had its grand opening on Dec. 1, and there you can try its beers and Asian-inspired cocktails.