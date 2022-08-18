PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s restaurant and bar scene is bouncing back after the pandemic, and nothing shows that more than the list of new businesses that opened their doors in July.

From breweries to brunch spots, these new restaurants and bars are sure to entertain anyone visiting the city during the summer or longtime residents looking to try something different.

Many of these new foodie destinations are in Portland, but others are branching out to the suburbs – like Steeplejack in Hillsboro, Canard in Oregon City and See See Motor Coffee Co. in Beaverton.

See the list below for the next place you might go for food and drinks.

Skywater Wine Lounge – Skywater Fine Wines celebrated the grand opening of its new lounge in Hillsboro on July 19. Owner Neil Thompson previously opened Park Avenue Fine Wines in Portland in 2016 before branching out to his own new endeavor: Skywater Wines. Thompson and his husband said they fell in love with the “small-town vibe” of Hillsboro and are excited to run a business in the city.

Steeplejack Brewing opened its new production facility and taproom in Hillsboro in July 2022. Photo courtesy Brody Day/Steeplejack Brewing

Steeplejack Brewing in Hillsboro – Another new business that came to Hillsboro in July is Steeplejack Brewing. Less than a year after opening its first location inside a former church in Northeast Portland, Steeplejack has already opened its third location. This new location will serve as a production facility and taproom. Steeplejack also opened a pizza and beer restaurant in Southwest Portland in May.

Sugar Hill – Take a trip back in time to the totally radical ‘70s when you visit the new Sugar Hill bar. The menu is stacked with fruity cocktails and Sugar Hill also offers appetizers and meals, and even frozen treats like orange creamsicles and Rocket Pops. Sugar Hill says it is a space built to bring fun and funk back to Portland.

Mendelssohn’s – For a bar with an even older feel (like, centuries older) check out Mendelssohn’s on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland. The space is classical-music themed, with cocktails named after musicians and a bookshelf-like bar that makes patrons feel like they’ve traveled back in time. The bar has a small, elevated stage in the corner where musicians perform regularly.

See See Motor Coffee Co. in Beaverton – Hop on your motorcycle and take a trip to Beaverton to visit the newest location of See See Motor Coffee Co. The fourth location of this popular motorcycle-themed coffee shop held its grand opening on July 9. The coffee business is on a mission to keep motorcycling alive and well in the Pacific Northwest and its shops serve as spaces where the motorcycle community can gather and network. If you don’t own a motorcycle, don’t worry. The coffee shops are open to everyone!

Canard in Oregon City – Like many Portland-area restaurants, Canard decided to spread its wings and expand in the suburbs. This restaurant built its newest nest in Oregon City. The new restaurant is open for dinner seven nights a week and plans to soon open for lunch hours as well. The menu features things like oysters, foie gras dumplings, smoked duck flauta, and a smoked salmon BLT.

Gabriel Rucker, the chef and owner of Canard and Le Pigeon, told KOIN 6 News the new location would be similar to what’s available in Portland with a couple of changes. Rucker spoke to KOIN 6 on 04182022. (Courtesy Photo: Le Pigeon)

Happy Valley Food Hall – Six Asian-owned businesses are coming together to operate under one roof at the Happy Valley Food Hall. The food hall is home to Wheat Bay, Twozone chicken, Musashis, Kung Fu Tea and Bibimbap PDX. The foods include things like sushi, Korean fried chicken, noodle bowls and more.

Binary Brewing – Binary Brewing opened its new Beaverton location in July and as The New School reports, this is the first brewery in Beaverton with on-site production in more than 5 years. The brewery team brings together its experience in both beer and technology and says its goal is to bring start-up excitement back to the craft beer market.

Kinnamons – The purpose of Kinnamons is simple – “to make the best cinnamon roll you’ve ever had.” The bakery is putting new twists on a classic cinnamon roll recipe, offering rolls that come in flavors like coconut key lime pie, cookies and cream, blueberry crumble, banana cream pie and maple bacon. The bakery is located in Northwest Portland.

Cereus PDX – At this new Northeast Portland cocktail bar, you’ll find tropical drinks along with numerous other cocktails that are rarely found in the Pacific Northwest. The bartenders have perfected recipes from the far corners of the globe and are pairing them with Colombian dinners from Chef Diego Cortes and his team. On the menu are arepas, patacones, empanadas and more.

The Record Pub opened in the Sellwood Neighborhood in July. Photo courtesy The Record Pub

The Record Pub – Shopping for new music and enjoying a beer don’t need to be separate activities if you head to The Record Pub. This new taproom and vinyl shop is located in Portland’s Sellwood Neighborhood. It sells new and used rock-based records and tapes, vintage stereo equipment and beer, cider and wine from around the Northwest.

Chop Shop PDX – Not much information has been posted online yet about the new Chop Shop PDX food cart, but according to Yelp, it’s located on Southeast Gladstone Street in Portland. A photo of the menu shows that Chop Shop is a fried pork chop sandwich specialty cart. Reviews on Yelp say the pork is juicy and tender.

Masala Lab – The people behind Desi PDX are branching out with a new restaurant called Masala Lab. The restaurant serves Indian-inspired brunch, lunch and pastries and is located in Northeast Portland. Some menu items include Saagshuka (eggs baked in creamy collard and mustard greens), house-spiced breakfast sausage, and vegan chocolate cardamom orange pudding.

Little Griddle – One of Portland’s favorite brunch spots now has a new location on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Little Griddle opened its new shop in late July and says it has some new menu items. One of those new items is a fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit. Other menu items include eggs benedict, a bacon and spinach skillet and buttermilk pancakes.

Cintli Cantina – Cintli Cantina says it’s “a Mexican cantina in the heart of North Portland.” The new restaurant is on North Lombard Street and combines indigenous recipes from the chef’s childhood in rural Mexico with small plates and finger foods traditionally served and old-style Mexican cantinas. Cintli Cantina makes its corn tortillas from scratch and uses hormone, steroid and antibiotic-free meat. The menu items are meant to be shared among family and friends.

Taylor Street Tavern – Located inside the Paramount Hotel on Southwest Taylor Street, the Taylor Street Tavern is serving everything from fried calamari to chicken cordon bleu to pizza. The restaurant is the latest from the Urban Restaurant Group, which also owns BRIX Tavern and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar.