Some businesses are still looking for volunteers or donors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the season of giving, and more Portland-area organizations, businesses and restaurants are offering free meals to residents in need.

Social services nonprofit Blanchet House has a running list of places where locals can eat for free this Thanksgiving. Here are a few more options.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 2400 E 4th Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661

River City Church is serving a pupusa lunch in honor of Thanksgiving, or “Día de Acción de Gracias.” In addition to pupusas, which are thick corn tortillas often filled with cheese and meal, the feast will include pozole, beans, chips and salsa. Potential volunteers can sign up online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Where: 2017 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Hawaiian spot Grind Wit Tryz is offering its own free Thanksgiving meals this year — while supplies last. “In the chaos of life, we take the time to give back to our community and show the aloha to PDX,” the business wrote on Instagram. The owners are accepting donations on Venmo.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4636 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218

Norma Jean’s Soul Cuisine, which just opened its brick-and-mortar location over the summer, is partnering with Race Talks for its inaugural community-style dinner. The first 300 guests will receive a meal with turkey, ham, greens and mac and cheese. Interested volunteers can contact Race Talks, and interested donors can support here.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 8131 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Celebration Tabernacle Church is once again hosting the annual Proper Thanksgiving Feast-ival, in partnership with “community-enhancement organization” PROPER. The event will feature food from local restaurants, as well as music and activities for all ages.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 585 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

Found in the Moxy Hotel, Filipino eatery Sun Rice will serve bowls of fried rice for those with no plans for the holiday, while supplies last. The restaurant isn’t accepting any modifications.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: 4237 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217

German pub Prost! Is gearing up for its annual “Prostgiving.” The dinner is free of charge, but guests can bring their favorite dessert or side dish to share with other diners. The business is also seeking volunteer servers for the evening. Any interested volunteers can contact the pub via Instagram.