PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years after opening its first location in Oregon, a popular burger chain is set to open its third.

On Thursday morning, Shake Shack announced that its Tigard restaurant would officially open its doors on Monday, Oct. 16. The new burger joint will be found at 7439 SW Bridgeport Rd in the Bridgeport Village, which recently welcomed Japanese bakery Tanaka in August.

“Shake Shack is the latest of several tenants to open at Bridgeport Village as a part of the center’s $35 million refresh,” the burger chain said. “The ongoing upgrades are a testament to its dedication of enhancing guest visits, ensuring that each time they step foot in the Village, there’s something new, exciting and tasty to discover.”

Shake Shack launched its first Oregon restaurant in Beaverton back in April 2021, and its second restaurant on Portland’s West End in April of this year.

Similar to the Portland location, the Tigard shop will offer both indoor and outdoor space, with a covered and heated area for outdoor diners this fall.

The restaurant will also offer Shake Shack classics: the ShackBurger, crispy crinkle-cut fries and house-made shakes.

According to Shake Shack, the first customers to visit the new location on Oct. 16 will receive a custom, reusable cold cup from the brand.

And for every sandwich that’s sold on the opening date, the chain said it will donate $1 to Sustainable Northwest, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting healthy landscapes in the area.

The Tigard store will open at 10:30 a.m.