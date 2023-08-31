PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local Oregon delicacy is about to make its way across the nation via the freezer aisle.

Unless you’ve been living in a cheese-less wasteland, you’ve probably heard of Tillamook’s eponymous cheese factory.

On Thursday, the Tillamook County Creamery Association announced they will be bringing their cheese to the freezer aisle with their new mac & cheese and pizza offerings.

Tillamook’s mac & cheese has been a staple of their restaurant’s menu, senior director of research & development Steve Marko said, and the company is excited to bring it to the masses.

“At the Tillamook Creamery, we serve the most decadent mac and cheese you’ve ever enjoyed,” said Marko. “It’s become a staple on our menu and folks travel from miles around to get a taste – to say it’s a fan favorite is an understatement. We couldn’t be more excited to bring that very special, sought-after recipe to the masses with our new line of Mac & Cheese.”

The mac & cheese comes in three different varieties: classic cheddar, sharp cheddar, and uncured bacon and cheddar and hatch chile.

Tillamook’s pizza combines a mix of the company’s award-winning cheeses with different toppings including cheesy uncured pepperoni, three cheese, three cheese supreme, and cheesy BBQ chicken.

The mac and cheese is available at some Target and Walmart stores and Tillamook said that their pizza will be available starting in October.