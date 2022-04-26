PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland café specializing in fruit smoothies and açaí bowls is the latest establishment to join an up-and-coming neighborhood in Beaverton.

Moberi opened its Cedar Hills location earlier this month. According to the business, it served 650 people on opening day in a span of four hours.

Ryan Carpenter, the owner of the café, told KOIN 6 News a long line extended down to the neighboring Shake Shack, which opened its doors in April 2021. Paris Baguette also opened its first location in Oregon in the same neighborhood.

A line seen outside of Moberi’s Cedar Hills location in Beaverton on its opening day. (Courtesy Photo: Juicebox Creative)

“It’s got a really good energy,” said Carpenter about the location. “There are good businesses that have been there for many years, and there’s a lot of new businesses coming into the area. Beaverton has been hungry for new businesses like ours offering kind of a unique product range and high-quality stuff for a long time.”

Moberi first started in 2011 as a bike-powered smoothie concept in Portland. People would pedal on a stationary bike, which would then power up the blender and spin the blades to create the smoothie.

Carpenter remembers opening a food cart the following summer and later its first brick and mortar in 2017. Now, the business has three locations in Portland – Slabtown, Mississippi and Hawthorne – with its fourth location in Beaverton.

“I’m proud of where we’ve come,” Carpenter said. “It’s crazy – even more so than the physical locations – the number of customers we have now and the number of employees that are excited to work with us.”

A smoothie available at all Moberi locations, including Cedar Hills. (Courtesy Photo: Juicebox Creative)

The café’s Cedar Hills location can seat about a dozen people inside with eight outside seats available. As for the menu, you will find the “Uncle Jesse” bowl made with original açaí topped with granola, peanut butter, banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut and honey.

If smoothies are more your style, the “Fresh Prince of Brazil” blends together açaí, strawberry, banana, goji berries and apple juice.

Carpenter said the café’s high-quality ingredients and curated menu make the business stand out from the rest.

“Everything on the menu is fine-tuned to taste great. So, it’s not like we make everything build your own,” he explained. “That is an option, of course, but all of our things that are on our menu are highly curated, taste great and are healthy.”

What about the future of Moberi?

For now, the business is focused on its latest location but plans to expand to other neighborhoods in the area.