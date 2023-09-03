PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thinking of taking the whole family out to dinner this holiday weekend? Yelp users have rated their top kid-friendly restaurants in Portland.

The top 10 features a few pizza places, brewpubs, tapas and southern food – but all welcoming for kids, according to users.

Did your favorite make the list?

2337 E Burnside St

Portland OR

ScreenDoorRestaurant.com

210 NW 11th Ave

Portland OR

DeschutesBrewery.com

401 SE Caruthers St

Portland OR

MtHoodBrewing.com

113 SW Naito Pkwy

Portland OR

LechonPDX.com

4950 NE 14th Ave

Portland OR

SwissHibiscus.com

121 SW 3rd Ave

Portland OR

MothersBistro.com

4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy

Portland OR

Steeplejackbeer.com

4039 Mississippi Ave N Ste 101

Portland OR

Lovelys5050.com

833 SE Belmont St

Portland OR

PipsAndBounce.com

8115 SE Stark St

Portland OR

TheObservatoryPDX.com

Have a great outing with the family!