PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thinking of taking the whole family out to dinner this holiday weekend? Yelp users have rated their top kid-friendly restaurants in Portland.
The top 10 features a few pizza places, brewpubs, tapas and southern food – but all welcoming for kids, according to users.
Did your favorite make the list?
Screen Door Eastside
2337 E Burnside St
Portland OR
ScreenDoorRestaurant.com
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave
Portland OR
DeschutesBrewery.com
Mt. Hood Brewing Co. – Tilikum Station
401 SE Caruthers St
Portland OR
MtHoodBrewing.com
Lechon
113 SW Naito Pkwy
Portland OR
LechonPDX.com
Swiss Hibiscus
4950 NE 14th Ave
Portland OR
SwissHibiscus.com
Mother’s Bistro & Bar
121 SW 3rd Ave
Portland OR
MothersBistro.com
Steeplejack Pizza and Beer
4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy
Portland OR
Steeplejackbeer.com
Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
4039 Mississippi Ave N Ste 101
Portland OR
Lovelys5050.com
Pips & Bounce
833 SE Belmont St
Portland OR
PipsAndBounce.com
The Observatory
8115 SE Stark St
Portland OR
TheObservatoryPDX.com
Have a great outing with the family!