PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thinking of taking the whole family out to dinner this holiday weekend? Yelp users have rated their top kid-friendly restaurants in Portland.

The top 10 features a few pizza places, brewpubs, tapas and southern food – but all welcoming for kids, according to users.

Did your favorite make the list?

Screen Door Eastside

2337 E Burnside St
Portland OR
ScreenDoorRestaurant.com

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave
Portland OR
DeschutesBrewery.com

Mt. Hood Brewing Co. – Tilikum Station

401 SE Caruthers St
Portland OR
MtHoodBrewing.com

Lechon

113 SW Naito Pkwy
Portland OR
LechonPDX.com

Swiss Hibiscus

4950 NE 14th Ave
Portland OR
SwissHibiscus.com

Mother’s Bistro & Bar

121 SW 3rd Ave
Portland OR
MothersBistro.com

Steeplejack Pizza and Beer

4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy
Portland OR
Steeplejackbeer.com

Lovely’s Fifty Fifty

4039 Mississippi Ave N Ste 101
Portland OR
Lovelys5050.com

Pips & Bounce

833 SE Belmont St
Portland OR
PipsAndBounce.com

The Observatory

8115 SE Stark St
Portland OR
TheObservatoryPDX.com

Have a great outing with the family!