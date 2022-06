PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report is highlighting the top chain restaurants in Oregon and some of those restaurants may surprise you.

According to topagency.com, which delivers business, consumer and marketing insights, multiple food chains had an increase in visits after the coronavirus pandemic.

Below, you will find the top five ranked chain restaurants in Oregon.

Red Robin Gourmet Burger Applebee’s Olive Garden Denny’s Buffalo Wild Wings

To read the full report, click here.