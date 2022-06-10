Brunch is seen as a way to enjoy a gourmet meal in a laid-back environment.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a brunch spot to head to this weekend, the Portland area has a wide variety of restaurants to choose from.

Gayot.com put together a list of where to find the best Sunday brunch around the Rose City. According to its website, brunch is considered the most versatile and decadent meal of the week, which can be enjoyed with family and friends.

Brunch is seen as a way to enjoy a gourmet meal in a laid-back environment.

“Linger over strawberry waffles, have a hearty starter of an omelet with crispy bacon, sip a glass of Champagne, or dive into a succulent plate of crabs’ legs,” the website said.

Below, you will a list of brunch spots in the Portland metro area presented in alphabetical order.

“Coquine is a cozy restaurant located in a residential neighborhood next to Mount Tabor Park,” described gayot.com. “Chef Katy Millard manages to effectively straddle fine dining and home-style cooking with a limited, daily changing menu that emphasizes local and seasonal foods, turning comfort dishes on their heads by adding unusual flavors to intrigue the palate.”

Address: 6839 S.E. Belmont St., Portland

According to the review website, Gracie’s menu is “all over the map, ranging from roasted lamb with mint pesto and couscous, chimichurri steak, and a crab grilled cheese sandwich paired with tomato bisque.”

Address: 729 S.W. 15th Ave., Portland

The website said the kitchen uses local ingredients from nearby farms pursuing sustainable agriculture practices.

Address: 7801 NE Greenwood Dr., Vancouver, Wash.

Chef, owner and mom Lisa Schroeder dishes up large platters of comfort food inspired by recipes from mothers of all nations, noted gayot.com.

Address: 121 S.W. Third Ave., Portland

Savory choices on the frequently changing menu, gayot.com says, may range from slow-roasted porchetta with broccoli raab and cheddar polenta, to prawn pasta in a creamy fennel herb sauce.

Address: 701 N.W. 23rd Ave., Portland

According to the website, the daily “local organic” list outlines seasonal vegetable specials, such as carrots with roasted poblano chiles in a cumin, cilantro and lime vinaigrette, and brioche bread pudding with squash and chard.

Address: 2337 E. Burnside St., Portland