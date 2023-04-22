PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer weather is finally around the corner, and Portlanders are eager to head outdoors for some much-needed sunshine.
So why not visit a top-rated food cart pod? After all, Food & Wine just named the Rose City the No. 1 spot in U.S. for food trucks.
Travel Portland estimates the city has more than 500 food carts, which means there’s a food cart for virtually everyone.
So where should you start visiting? Yelpers have voted on their top food cart pods in the city, and here are the top 5:
Cartopia Food Carts
Address: 1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd
Website: CartopiaFoodCarts.com
Cartside
Address: 1825 N Williams Ave
Website: CartsidePDX.com
Hawthorne Asylum
Address: 1080 SE Madison St
Instagram: @hawthorne_asylum
Piedmont Station Food Carts
Address: 625 NE Killingsworth
Instagram: @piedmontstationfoodcarts
Rose City Food Park
Address: NE 52 and Sandy Blvd, Rose City Park
Website: RoseCityFoodPark.com
Naturally, there are many more food cart pods around the city, and there are delicious gems with each one.