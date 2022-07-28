PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it’s hot outside, there’s no better treat than some delicious ice cream.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places to choose from throughout the Portland metro area.

Yelp reviewers were quite vocal about their favorite places to visit when the temperatures rise.

Check out the best places in the Portland metro for ice cream, according to Yelp reviewers:

The ice cream and frozen yogurt stop in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood is open from noon until 10 p.m.

Fifty-Licks.com

2742 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214

Visitors rave about the sundaes and soft-serve ice cream at Sugarpine, which also offers other food dishes. However, it’s worth noting it’s on the way to The Gorge.

SugarpineDriveIn.com

1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy Troutdale, OR 97060

The Sellwood-area food cart is probably a hit when the temps get hot — and all of it is made in the cart.

HurryBackIceCream.com

SE 13th Ave & SE Lexington St Portland, OR 97202

The Beaverton West End District spot also offers boba drinks.

NobibiPDX.com

3905 SW 117th Ave Ste G Beaverton, OR 97005

The Cornell Road location was highly rated by Yelp reviewers.

HandelsIceCream.com

13539 NW Cornell Rd Portland, OR 97229

Another Beaverton spot makes the Portland metro area’s “Best of” list for Yelp reviewers. Besides ice cream, it offers paletas, chamoyadas, gelatinas and choco bananas.

OmeCalliFrozenTreats.com

12795 SW Canyon Rd Beaverton, OR 97005

Located in Portland’s Pearl District, Cool Moon Ice Cream offers 26 flavors at any given time, with a total rotation of about 200. it also offers 100% dairy-free sorbets.

CoolMoonIceCream.com

1105 NW Johnson St Portland, OR 97209

This creperie also features great ice cream and frozen yogurt options, according to Yelp reviewers.

McBeesCafe.com

18365 NW West Union Rd Ste D Portland, OR 97229

The Woodstock neighborhood staple sources local ingredients and is vegan friendly.

CloudCityIceCream.com

4525 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206

Did you think you’d get through a list of the highest-rated ice cream places without Salt & Straw? The NW 23rd location is the #1 spot in the Portland metro area for a scoop or two of ice cream, according to Yelp reviewers. However, there are plenty of locations around the region.

SaltAndStraw.com

838 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210

