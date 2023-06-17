(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.

Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8139 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue

Price: $

Address: 4290 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215-1630

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 3950 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1163

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 2850 SE 82nd Ave Unit 11, Portland, OR 97266-1670

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vegan Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 8638 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3741

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 5450 SE 82nd Ave At the Corner of Foster and 82nd, Portland, OR 97266-4811

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 4615A SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3168

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 1335 N Hayden Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217-8145

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $

Address: 4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217-3132

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 9911 Northeast Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220

