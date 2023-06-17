(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
12. Po’ Shines Cafe De La Soul
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8139 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
11. Namu Korean and Hawaiian Bbq
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Korean, Barbecue
- Price: $
- Address: 4290 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215-1630
10. Miss Delta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 3950 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1163
9. So Kong Dong Tofu & BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 2850 SE 82nd Ave Unit 11, Portland, OR 97266-1670
8. Homegrown Smoker
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Vegan Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 8638 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203-3741
7. K-Town Korean Bbq
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5450 SE 82nd Ave At the Corner of Foster and 82nd, Portland, OR 97266-4811
6. TOJI korea grill house
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4615A SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3168
5. Boomers BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1335 N Hayden Island Dr, Portland, OR 97217-8145
4. Reverend’s BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202-6348
3. Matt’s BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4233 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217-3132
2. Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 9911 Northeast Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220
1. Podnah’s Pit BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211-4929
