PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News’ Travis Teich put his appetite to the test and tried to conquer the Goliath Burger Challenge at Adam’s Rib Smokehouse in Salem.

“The Adam’s Goliath Burger Challenge is something we came up with 10 or 12 years ago. It is a two-pound burger patty, the bun weighs a pound – we make it all in-house—it’s topped with cheese; lettuce; tomato; onion and our special burger sauce; plus a pound of our fresh cut French fries,” Mike Adams, founder of Adam’s Rib Smokehouse said.

With all the fixin’s, Adams says the burger weighs about four pounds.

Adam’s Rib Smokehouse has sold a couple thousand Goliath Burgers and 20-30 people have completed the challenge, Adams said.

Those who finish the meal in 60 minutes get the burger for free, along with an “I conquered Goliath” t-shirt and their picture on the Wall of Fame.

Watch the video above to see Travis try the Goliath Burger Challenge.