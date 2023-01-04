The new fluffernutter donut. (Photo courtesy of Voodoo Doughnut)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut introduced its new fluffernutter donut on Jan. 2. The deep-fried, peanut-shaped pastry is filled with marshmallow fluff, dipped in peanut butter and topped with chopped nuts.

Voodoo Doughnut spokesperson Shaina Hill told KOIN 6 that the donuts will see a limited run. The childhood-inspired treat will be available at Voodoo locations until March 27.

The marshmallow filling inside the new fluffernutter donut. (Voodoo Doughnut)

“Voodoo wanted to offer a fun, whimsical doughnut that with just one bite, guests would be nostalgic about the good old days,” Hill said. “The fluffernutter delivers just that.”

Voodoo Doughnut is donating a portion of the proceeds of each Fluffernutter sold to the Organization for Autism Research.