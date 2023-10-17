PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Feeling hungry and charitable? Voodoo Doughnut has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to offer its new “Dreamweaver” donut, which will be sold through the end of 2023 to help fulfill the wishes of children diagnosed with serious illnesses.

The new star-shaped donuts are filled with creamy caramel, covered in strawberry frosting and topped with white chocolate and toffee bits. Voodoo Doughnut and Make-A-Wish America administrator LuAnn Bott announced Tuesday that a portion of the proceeds from each Dreamweaver donut sold will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Make-A-Wish relies solely on the generosity of individuals and partners like Voodoo Doughnut to make more like-changing wishes possible,” Bott said. “When Voodoo Doughnut customers make a purchase, they can take pride in knowing that they’re helping us to grant wishes that can play an important and impactful role in the healing process for children with critical illnesses.”

The Dreamweaver donut is the latest charitable fundraiser held by the Portland-based business, which has expanded to a national chain since opening in 2003. Last spring, Voodoo Doughnut also raised money for the It Gets Better Foundation with its seasonal “Paradise” donut.