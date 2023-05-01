In honor of the business’s 20th birthday, Voodoo Doughnut is offering a new birthday cake donut and rotating deals. (Voodoo Doughnut)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut is introducing a new birthday cake donut in honor of the Portland-based chain’s 20th birthday.

The business announced that Voodoo locations around the U.S. will also be offering deals on donuts every Tuesday this May.

“May’s featured Birthday Cake donut that is stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles,” Voodoo Doughnut stated. “Every Tuesday in the month, Voodoo Doughnut will offer a range of delicious deals and discounts that are sure to delight customers.”

The limited-time birthday cake donut will be available all month. The Tuesday deals vary from week to week, but the lowest donut prices will be on May 16, when raised glazed donuts will be 50 cents apiece. See the full list of deals below.