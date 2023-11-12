Five Stars Family Burger in Cornelius ranked at the top

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A restaurant in Cornelius was named the best cheeseburger restaurant in Oregon, according to a Yelp list of the best cheeseburgers in every state.

Five Stars Family Burger, on Baseline, has the best cheeseburgers in Oregon, according to Yelp. The restaurant boasts “100% Oak Charcoal BBQ grill burgers,” — including bacon cheeseburgers, avocado cheeseburgers, bulgogi burgers, and kimchi burgers.

Ooh Lala Burgers in Tacoma, Wash., For the Win in Los Angeles and Alaskan Burger and Brew in Anchorage were among the other winners for best cheeseburgers in their states.