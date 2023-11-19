Each brand was highlighted for its Pinot Noir, which is a Willamette Valley specialty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Oregonians, there’s no secret that the Willamette Valley has some of the best wines overall. Apparently, that’s also no secret to Wine Spectator: a lifestyle magazine that proclaims itself as “the world’s leading authority on wine.”

Every year, the magazine editors rank the top 100 wines they’ve reviewed based on “quality, value, availability and excitement.”

Six Oregon wines made the cut this year. Here’s more about them.

Ranking: No. 9

Carlton’s Résonance was the only Oregon brand to crack Wine Spectator’s top 10 of 2023. According to the website, this Pinot Noir has hints of wild strawberries, mulberries, rose and cedar.

Ranking: No. 16

On top of the new honor from Wine Spectator, this bottle has received rave reviews from Wine Enthusiast and the International Wine Report. The 2021 Pinot Noir Laurène features notes of Rainier cherries, candied orange peels, sage and wild herbs.

Ranking: No. 20

Another Pinot Noir, Purple Hand’s Lone Oak Ranch is “fragrant and gracefully multilayered, with expressive cherry and pomegranate flavors that mingle with black tea and orange peel accents.” Drinkers can enjoy the unopened wine through 2031.

Ranking: No. 32

Bergström Wines is “overflowing with gratitude” for recognition of their 2021 vintage Pinot Noir, which is defined as textured and complex. You can buy the bottle, along with the brand’s other acclaimed options, online.

Ranking: No. 56

Archery Summit’s Pinot Noir is a taste of fall, featuring fragrances of cinnamon spice and fennel. The brand recently remodeled its tasting room, giving guests an opportunity to sample the award-winning wine in a new space.

Ranking: No. 69

Cost: $38

Wine Spectator says this drink “offers deep blueberry and raspberry flavors highlighted by crushed stone, forest floor and dusky spices.” The bottle is no longer available online, but you may be able to find one at Ken Wright Cellars’ tasting room in Carlton.