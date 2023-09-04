Wondering where to eat? Yelp did the work for you, because you've done enough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When you hear the phrase “the fruits of your labor,” you’re not supposed to think of literal fruit. But doesn’t it seem so much more rewarding when you work hard and get a delicious meal out of it?

If you agree, you may be looking for the best place to eat on Labor Day. Fortunately, Yelp has listed the top 10 restaurants open for the holiday. All you have to do is pick your favorite and eat.

1. Broder Cafe

Address: 2508 SE Clinton Street

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No one does “slow living” quite like a Scandinavian, and the best place to get a taste of it is at the popular brunch destination Broder Cafe. The menu is filled with tasty spins on breakfast classics, including Aebleskivers (adorable little pancake balls) and Smorgasbord (like “girl dinner,” only better).

2. Screen Door Eastside

Address: 2337 East Burnside Street

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You may already know and love Screen Door – after all, it’s a Portland standby – but there’s no better place to spend a day off than an old favorite. Plus, their menu has a bit of everything. Hitting the morning line? Try some chicken and waffles. Looking for a cozy dinner? Grab a griddle burger. The world is your oyster – which they batter and deep fry.

3. Flying Fish Company

Address: 3004 East Burnside Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Speaking of oysters, Flying Fish Company has plenty of them. But that isn’t their only specialty. From beet-cured salmon to fish and chips, this place is a seafood lover’s paradise. And if you don’t feel like indulging in seafare in public, you can even order oysters, poke, mussels, salmon – you name it – from the comfort of your own home.

4. Coquine

Address: 6839 SE Belmont Street

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Coquine is a lovely fine dining establishment nestled in the heart of Portland’s Tabor neighborhood. Although it first rose to national acclaim for Chef Katy Millard’s approach to the Pacific Northwest’s cozy New American cuisine, its neighboring market transforms into a cafe every morning. Here you’ll find coffee and pastries – including their famed chocolate chip cookies.

5. La Perlita

Address: 5620 North Interstate Avenue

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Perlita, which translates to “little pearl,” is aptly named. It’s a gem of a first generation POC-owned coffee shop that serves fun lattes with beans from Reforma Roasters and delicious conchas to boot. They recently changed locations from their original space in the Pearl District, and can be found in North Portland. It’ll be worth the detour.

6. Mothers Bistro & Bar

Address: 121 SW Third Avenue

Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Nothing beats your mom’s cooking, right? Well, Labor Day may not always be the first holiday you think to spend with family, but at Mother’s Bistro & Bar, you’ll feel right at home. Homestyle favorites like meatloaf and gravy, pot roast, chicken liver, and Cobb salad are all on the menu. With so much food, you can almost hear your mom say there’s room for one more bite.

7. Oma’s Hideaway

Address: 3131 SE Division Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Are you sick of the same old American staples? Then Oma’s Hideaway is the perfect place for you. Here you will delight your palate with food that is sweet and spicy and everything in between. They have unique plates – like their beloved Roti Canai and Spicy Katong Laksa – and new takes on old favorites like their Oma-zing Burger, complete with chili shrimp jam.

8. Tokyo Sando

Address: 321 SW Second Avenue

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You’ve seen the open-faced egg sandwiches on social media. The ones that ooze jammy yolks that drip luxuriously over soft white bread. Now is the time to treat yourself and take a bite at Tokyo Sando. But don’t stop there: They have more than egg salad to offer. You should consider their Miso Pork Katsu Sando or Tokyo Gyoza Scotch Egg sandwiches, too.

9. McMenamins Kennedy School

Address: 5736 NE 33rd Avenue

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McMenamins Kennedy School managed to turn an old school building into an adult playground of a hotel, complete with a bar, soaking pool, and couch cinema. You could visit to enjoy the amenities and fun atmosphere, or even book a room to stay the night. While you’re there, check out the courtyard restaurant with pizza, burgers, and everyone’s favorite Cajun tots. When you’re done, hit the Honors Bar or Detention Bar – your choice.

10. Casa Italia on Division

Address: 3035 SE Division Street

Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A top 10 Yelp list wouldn’t be complete without a classic Italian restaurant. Casa Italia simply takes what everyone expects of a family Italian staple and does it well. Their sizable menu sports several cured meat plates and bruschetta – just to start. You’ll also find 16 different pasta dishes, including two types of lasagna. You’re bound to find something to love. There’s no better way to end a holiday than with a heavy meal and a cup of espresso.

Bon appetit!