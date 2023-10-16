PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is a well-known foodie city with local restaurants often appearing on national lists.

With such diverse and eclectic restaurants doting the city, it’s no wonder people love Portland’s food, there is something for everyone.

Yelp compiled a list of the top 50 places to eat in the Portland area, and while many local classics are on the lists, there are definitely several surprises.

National favorite Kann made the list at number 16, lower than many might expect, but the restaurant currently only sports 4.5/5 stars on Yelp.

Local hot spot Ken’s Artisan Bakery made the list at number 48; however, their pizza company, Ken’s Artisan Pizza didn’t make the list as well as another nationally renowned pizza spot Apizza Scholls.

The top spot on the list went to Yuubi Sushi in Beaverton, with customers praising the restaurant across the board for their high-quality food and great service.

Read the full list of Yelp’s top restaurants below:

Yelp’s top 50 places to eat in Portland