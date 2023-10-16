PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is a well-known foodie city with local restaurants often appearing on national lists.

With such diverse and eclectic restaurants doting the city, it’s no wonder people love Portland’s food, there is something for everyone.

Yelp compiled a list of the top 50 places to eat in the Portland area, and while many local classics are on the lists, there are definitely several surprises.

National favorite Kann made the list at number 16, lower than many might expect, but the restaurant currently only sports 4.5/5 stars on Yelp.

Local hot spot Ken’s Artisan Bakery made the list at number 48; however, their pizza company, Ken’s Artisan Pizza didn’t make the list as well as another nationally renowned pizza spot Apizza Scholls.

The top spot on the list went to Yuubi Sushi in Beaverton, with customers praising the restaurant across the board for their high-quality food and great service.

Read the full list of Yelp’s top restaurants below:

Yelp’s top 50 places to eat in Portland

  1. Lucky Cat Ramen
  2. Tin Shed Garden Cafe
  3. Ken’s Artisan Bakery
  4. Kasbah Moroccan Cafe
  5. Seoul Grill
  6. Khao Moo Dang
  7. Eem
  8. The Meating Place
  9. Mirisata
  10. Ki’ikibaa Mexican Restaurant
  11. Elements Restaurant
  12. Milwaukie Pizza Co.
  13. The Soop
  14. Buathong Thai Cuisine
  15. 808 Grinds Hawaiian Cafe
  16. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
  17. Wa Kitchen Kuu
  18. Al Hawr
  19. Todo
  20. Hale Pele
  21. Tiny Tasties
  22. Lungfung wok N grill
  23. Scotch Lodge
  24. The 649
  25. J&R Mexican Food
  26. Street Wok
  27. Cuon – Vietnamese Street Food
  28. Five Stars Family Burger
  29. Mother’s Bistro & Bar
  30. Koya Sushi
  31. Waffle On A Stick
  32. Chilango PDX
  33. Family Cafe
  34. Fish-San
  35. kann
  36. Ox
  37. Gilda’s Italian Restaurant
  38. DarSalam
  39. Happy Bamboo
  40. Guero
  41. Amaro’s Table
  42. Bluefin Tuna & Sushi
  43. Screen Door
  44. Cheese & Crack Snack Shop
  45. Hapa Pizza
  46. Elixir Mezcaleria
  47. RJ Skillets
  48. Siam Umami
  49. Caspian Kabob
  50. Yuubi Sushi