PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab your flannels, beanies and boots because pumpkin spice latte season is already here — whether you like it or not.

Starbucks began offering the seasonal drink last month, but you don’t have to visit the national coffee chain to have a taste of autumn. Here are the Portland coffee shops that offer the best pumpkin spice lattes, according to local Yelp reviewers.

Location: 3041 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

According to food and drink writers at The Daily Meal, Flying Cat Coffee sells the best pumpkin spice lattes in Oregon. The cat-themed café uses real pumpkin, which could be preferred for PSL lovers who don’t want an uber sweet drink.

Location: 2211 E Burnside Portland, OR 97205

One Yelp reviewer said this local coffee shop offers pumpkin spice lattes that are “smooth and light, yet strong and with a zip.” If you aren’t close to Heart Roasters’ Burnside location this fall, its Woodstock café will offer the drink as well.

Location: 4130 SW 117th Ave Beaverton, OR 97005

Jim & Patty’s Coffee offers more than just spice with its ‘Ultimate Pumpkin Pie Latte.’ The Oregon coffee chain uses real pumpkin pie, a fall-favorite dessert, for the drink’s recipe.

Location: 941 NW Overton St Portland, OR 97209

Oregon’s reigning brunch champ Ovation Coffee & Tea is best known for its Moroccan coffees and teas, but many people rave about the fall flavors as well. Patrons can order the café’s pumpkin pie latte with pumpkin whipped cream on top for double the fun.

Location: 1150 SE 12th Ave Portland, OR 97214

Good Coffee usually begins offering its fall menu in early October. Customers can get excited for the pumpkin spice latte complete with “molasses + brown sugar sweetness, and spices.”