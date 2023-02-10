Delish used Google Trends data to find out which game-day dip is essential in each state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs or Rihanna, chances are the food at your Super Bowl celebration will play a big role on Sunday.

Any good football party has beer, buffalo wings and chips with dip, but in Oregon, there’s one particular dip that reigns supreme for Super Bowl snackers.

Food magazine Delish used Google Trends “uniquely searched” data to find out which game-day dip is essential in each state. The magazine explained that “Google Trends defines ‘uniquely searched’ as dips that were overrepresented in a region compared to the rest of the country.”

From pepperoni pizza to cranberry jalapeño, there’s apparently a wide range of favorite dips throughout the U.S. See Delish’s full map here.

Among Oregonians, the magazine reported that queso is the preferred dip. Oregon joins states like North Dakota, Maine and Ohio who also love this classic or similar recipes.

According to Delish’s map, people watching the football face-off in Washington should expect crab dip at their game day party. Washington was the only state with crab dip as its No. 1.

Buffalo chicken dip was the most-searched dip by far, taking the top spot in 13 states including Pennsylvania, Nevada and Kansas.

Spinach, artichoke and taco dips are also popular Super Bowl snacks, Delish reported.

Then, it gets interesting. Montana has a no-bake peanut butter dip as its party favorite, while the state of Maryland prefers hoagie dip and South Dakotans seem to appreciate a good pickle dip.