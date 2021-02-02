Your Thin Mints are just a mouse click away

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder website, customers can enter their ZIP code and find nearby Girl Scout troops.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Have a hankerin’ for a handful of Thin Mints? Even in a pandemic, the Girl Scouts have you covered.

With traditional booth sales by Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, cookie lovers can still get their Tagalongs and Samoas through a new online ordering system.

Girl Scouts officials said that for the first time ever, people can purchase Girl Scout Cookies online from a local troop. The cookies will be shipped to their homes.

It’s part of the new Girl Scout Cookie Finder online system that began Monday, Feb. 1. Online ordering continues until March 14.

Through the website, cookie customers can enter their ZIP code and find nearby Girl Scout troops. Beginning Feb. 19, Portland-area customers can also get Girl Scout cookies delivered to their homes through Grubhub.com.

Local Girl Scout troops sell cookies every year to raise money for programs and to learn life skills. Girl Scouts have sold cookies for more than 100 years.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner

About 11,500 girls between kindergarten and 12th grade participate through the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington program.