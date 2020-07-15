Former Corvallis doctor accused of secretly filming patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former chiropractor from Corvallis has been accused of secretly taping patients during examinations — specifically women in their 20s and 30s, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

Detectives working the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by Dr. William O’Donnell said they recently received information indicating secret recordings took place between November 2013 and 2014 at Vertebrata Chiropractic on SW 2nd Street.

Any female patients of O’Donnell are urged to contact CPD to determine whether they may be a victim in the case. Possible victims who saw Dr. O’Donnell during the mentioned time frame should call Detective Pete Dunn at 541-766-6433.

Vertebrata is no longer business, and the current occupant at the SW 2nd Street address is not affiliated with the company nor O’Donnell, CPD said.

Detectives also said there is no indication other doctors or staff at Vertebrata were involved or know of the alleged misconduct.