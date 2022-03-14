PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Oregon Department of Corrections employee has been charged with sexually assaulting 12 female inmates at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility from 2016 to 2017.

The indictment alleges that Tony Daniel Klein, 37, of Clackamas County, committed various forms of sexual assault, some of which included aggravated sexual abuse; some resulting in bodily injury.

Klein worked as a nurse at the facility, which is Oregon’s only women’s-only prison.

Along with being charged with 21 counts of sexual assault, Klein was also charged with four counts of perjury for giving false testimony during a 2019 deposition related to a federal lawsuit alleging he committed sexual misconduct while serving as a corrections nurse.

If convicted, Klein faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Portland Field Office with assistance from the Oregon State Police and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.